Brokerages Set Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Target Price at $6.50

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

