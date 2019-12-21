CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.67 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

