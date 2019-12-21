Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 195,888 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHWY stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

