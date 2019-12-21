Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.18

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.18 and traded as high as $51.16. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 90,805 shares traded.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

