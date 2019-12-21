Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.