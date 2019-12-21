Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

NYSE MIE opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.