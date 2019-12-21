Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

