Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $42.32 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

