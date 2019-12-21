Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

