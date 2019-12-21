Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.60. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

