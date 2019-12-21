Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.39. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

NYSE:CLR opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 252.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 155.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

