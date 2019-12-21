Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PQ Group by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

