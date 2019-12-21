CryptoAds Marketplace Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $5,506.00 and $3,051.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace's official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

