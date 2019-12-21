Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $74,068.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

