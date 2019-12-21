Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.04

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $140.96. Curtiss-Wright shares last traded at $140.87, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

