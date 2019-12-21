CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

