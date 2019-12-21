Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.32. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%.

About Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

