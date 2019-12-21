Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.82

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.82 and traded as high as $157.11. Dollar General shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 97,400 shares traded.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar General by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

