DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $728.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.70.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

