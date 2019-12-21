Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EVT opened at $25.41 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

