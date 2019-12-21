Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFT opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

