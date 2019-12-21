Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

