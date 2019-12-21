Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of EXG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.