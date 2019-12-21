Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

EC stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.5256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

