Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Endesa SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $27.15. Endesa shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 4,801 shares.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

