Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

EQX stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

