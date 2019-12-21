ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $17.05. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1,309 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

