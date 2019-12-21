EURBASE (EBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, EURBASE has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One EURBASE token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $7,979.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00330298 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

