Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.42.

EVBG stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,036. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $173,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

