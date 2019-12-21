First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

First Foundation stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $784.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

