Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.58

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.58 and traded as high as $53.98. Fortis shares last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 595,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.7000001 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

