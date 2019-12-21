Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.50. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 49,656 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSM. Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

