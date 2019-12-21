GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Issue $0.38 — Dividend

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

GasLog has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog has a dividend payout ratio of 157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect GasLog to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. GasLog has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

