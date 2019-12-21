Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Global Indemnity stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

