Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 72.92 ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.57) on Friday. Goodwin has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,700 ($48.67). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,393.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,380.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The company has a market cap of $232.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.12.

In other news, insider John Connolly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09), for a total value of £448,000 ($589,318.60).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

