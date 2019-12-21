Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

