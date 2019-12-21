Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.62 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

