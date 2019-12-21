Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $20,566,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.