Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

