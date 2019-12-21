Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.77 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on H. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.