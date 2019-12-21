iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.91 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.