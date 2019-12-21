iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.