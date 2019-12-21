iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

