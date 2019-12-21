ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $836,450.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,551,091 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

