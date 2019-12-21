Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $15,731,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

