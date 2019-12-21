IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

