Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.15. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 73,308 shares.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,959.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

