Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

