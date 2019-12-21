iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

SLQD stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.25.

