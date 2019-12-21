iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TLT opened at $136.65 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

